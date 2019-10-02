Tanzania: Minister Applauds Aicc for Credible Work

THE Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) was yesterday credited as one of the government institutions that were being run on profit margins and contributing immensely to the economy of the country.

Speaking to the AICC staff and management here yesterday, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Damas Ndumbaro said the government, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was proud to have such a profit making institution.

"AICC is one of the leading institutions in the ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government that we are proud of for operating on profit margins" he said.

The Deputy Minister who also toured various conference facilities including hospital and estates at Kaloleni and Kijenge, praised the institution for what he called a successful SADC summit last month.

He said successive hosting of the SADC summit has made the government proud, adding that everyone who attended the summit hailed the government.

The Deputy Minister also called on the AICC workers to sustain the pace and device more innovative ideas that would make AICC an economical formidable institution in future.

"The future of AICC depends on the innovative idea you device today, please be first patriotic to your country and your line of duty.

There is a big difference to be patriotic to your country and being patriotic to a person" he said.

In his response, the AICC Managing Director, Mr. Elishilia Kaaya thanked the Deputy Minister for the credit to AICC saying, however, that the government especially president Dr John Pombe Magufuli and the Ministry deserves to shoulder the praise since they worked round the clock to ensure that everything went well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Honestly speaking the government is the one that needs to be credited for the job well done in hosting the summit since you were on the driving seat.

We were just supplementing the government efforts." Mr Kaaya told the Deputy Minister.

On the deputy Minister's call to make more efforts in scouting for more International association meetings, especially by the department of Conference and Marketing, the DG said AICC will work on the challenge and ensure that all the instruction given by the Deputy Minister are fulfilled.

The Deputy Minister was on a two-day working tour of AICC and other multilateral institutions, including UN Residual mechanism, African People's and Human Rights Court, which were operating in Arusha