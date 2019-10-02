Zimbabwe: ZETDC Applies for Tariff Review

2 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has applied to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for an electricity tariff increment to allow it to improve electricity generation, procure critical spares for maintenance and electricity imports to reduce load-shedding.

The tariff application has been made in terms of Section 53(2) of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) of 2002.

In statement ZETDC said; "The current tariff of ZWLc38,61/ kWh has been severely eroded due to the movement of macroeconomic fundamentals. Therefore viability and service delivery has been compromised.

"Local electricity production has been negatively impacted by the low water levels in Lake Kariba which have restricted power production to a current average capacity of 190MW at the Kariba power station against an installed capacity of 1 050MW."

