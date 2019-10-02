Malawi: Mangochi Influential Chief Bwananyambi Dies

Traditional Authority (T/A) Bwananyambi of Mangochi District, whose name was Atinga Sande and was well-known for championing girl-child education, died on Monday morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech) in Blantyre.

T/A Bwananyambi dies

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho confirmed the death of the influential chief.

According to the late chief's younger sister, group village head (GVH) Balakasi, Bwananyambi was taken to Mangochi District Hospital last week where she was admitted to for three days before being referred to Qech on Friday.

"Our sister had a history of high blood pressure. So, when she complained, we rushed her to Mangochi District Hospital," she said.

Balakasi said burial will take place this Tuesday at her Ndumundu headquarters in Mangochi District.

Mangochi district commissioner (DC) the Reverend Moses Chimphepo has described Bwananyambi's death as a big blow to the district, saying she was one of the influential chiefs committed to promoting girl-child education by ending child marriages.

"The late T/A Bwananyambi was in the forefront in formulating by-laws to punish parents who marry off their daughters to men who trek to South Africa," he said.

According to T/A Chowe, Bwananyambi's relation, the late chief was in her 80s. She is survived by a husband , seven children and many great grandchildren.

The late Bwananyambi was elevated to T/A on June 12 1998.