Malawi: Parliamentary Losing Candidate Withdraws Election Case Against Bagus, Says Will Work With DPP

1 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Transport, Trade and Tourism minister Salim Bagus' political opponent in the parliamentary elections in Chikhwawa central has withdrawn a court challenge he mounted against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over the victory of Bagus.

Bagus: Legitimate MP

George Kyuma has confirmed the withdrawing of the case from the High Court in Blantyre and said he would now work with Bagus and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

"I have decided to withdraw the case so that we can all pay attention to the development of our area, that is the most important thing," he said.

He said he would now work closely with Bagus and the DPP to ensure that the area is developed.

Bagus, in a separate interview, welcomed Kyuma's decision to drop the court case and urged others with cases in court to do the same.

He said there was need to accept that in any race, there was only one winner.

Bagus got 17763 votes during the May 21 parliamentary elections while Kyuma got 10858 votes.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.