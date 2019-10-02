Malawi: Anti - Ansah Protesters, Police Clash As Malawi Army Soldiers Now Protect Demonstrators

1 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police fired tear-gas as anti-Jane Ansah protesters pelted the law enforcers with stones, chasing them away from the demonstrations in Lilongwe prompting Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to come in and the protests proceeded peacefully.

MDF soldiers protecting the protesters Demos in Lilongwe

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned highly patronized protests started with the clash between the police and the demonstrators because the protesters protested against having the police protect them following their failure to do so last week in Blantyre.

The protesters accused the police of being ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets and chased them with stones at the start of the protest march.

However, after the police retaliated the pelting of the stones with teargas, the protesters run away and scattered only to regroup later at Lilongwe CCAP church.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers then came and an agreement was hammered for the soldiers to protect the protesters during the march to Capital Hill through parliament.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said he was happy that the protest was going on peacefully, saying he could not cancel the demos because of the police indiscipline.

The soldiers are protecting the protestors with armoured vehicles as well, vehicle that usually escort President Peter Mutharika these days when entering the Capital City.

