Uganda: Manslaughter Trial of 'Uganda Cranes Number One Fan' Starts

The hearing of manslaughter case against a renowned Uganda Cranes fan Jackson Ssewanyana commonly known as Uncle Money has kicked off today.

Ssewanyana who has been on remand at Luzira prison since September 10, was re-produced for trial at the Buganda Road Court before Chief magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo.

Prosecution has started with the evidence of Abdallah Zaake Tumuhirwe a boda-boda rider at Munaku stage who has informed court that on the fateful day, August 16, 2019 at about 8.30pm, as he was going about his duties, he saw Ssewanyana holding the late Siraje Tumusiime (deceased) by the collar.

Tumuhirwe says Ssewanyana then led Tumusiime towards Royal Hotel where he met his co-accused Benson Ssenyonga, the defence secretary of Kasubi zone IV and they started beating him with electric wires while kicking and slapping him.

Tumuhirwe told court that he saw Ssewanyana and his gang leading Tumusiime to a nearby sweet potato plantation where they tied his hands and legs with a rope while facing on the ground and continued beating him as he pleaded for mercy.

Tumuhirwe told court he then went to call the Imam but the accused persons had already left the crime scene by the time he returned, only to hear three days later that Tumusiime's body was at Mulago Mortuary.

Prosecution has also tendered in a still photo of Tumusiime tied with ropes as a prosecution exhibit.

The offence of manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment upon conviction.