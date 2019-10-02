Uganda: Zimbabwe's President to Grace Uganda's Independence Celebrations

1 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to attend Uganda's 57th Independence celebrations to be held in Sironko District in eastern Uganda.

The minister for Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo said Tuesday that President Museveni had invited Mr Mnangagwa as a special guest at the celebrations slated for October 9.

According to her, the theme for this year is 'Consolidation of National Unity, Security, Freedom and Prosperity.

"The President of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the chief guest and he has invited another special guest His Excellence Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of Zimbabwe to grace the occasion," she said.

Ms Mbayo says government has carried out interventions that have led to economic growth and national development, which is estimated at 6.3 per cent for financial years 2018/2020, having risen from 6.1 per cent in 2017/2018

Why Sironko?

As you are aware it is our government's policy to ensure equality in all aspects and it is now a norm that all national celebrations are held in different parts of the country so that our people feel part of the Nation.

Strengthening market integration

During his two-day visit to Zimbabwe in April this year, Mr Museveni said Uganda and the southern Africa country should emphasize economic cooperation through market integration to enable their people stand on their own feet.

"We should emphasize economic cooperation. We should enable our people to stand on their own feet. One of the 10 strategic bottlenecks is market integration. Zimbabwe and Southern Africa at large have got a good potential to trade with East Africa and empower our people economically," he said.

Mr Museveni then noted that that the standard gauge railway would work as a stimulus to promote trade between East Africa and Southern Africa.

Mr Mnangagwa said Mr Museveni's visit reaffirmed the fraternal bond between the two countries.

"We are rejuvenating our country and our target is to revive our national economy. We are working to modernize our infrastructure," he said before lauding Mr Museveni for his stand to fight for the removal of sanctions imposed on his country.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Southern Africa
Governance
East Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.