Uganda: Zimbabwe's President to Grace Uganda's Independence Celebrations

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to attend Uganda's 57th Independence celebrations to be held in Sironko District in eastern Uganda.

The minister for Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo said Tuesday that President Museveni had invited Mr Mnangagwa as a special guest at the celebrations slated for October 9.

According to her, the theme for this year is 'Consolidation of National Unity, Security, Freedom and Prosperity.

"The President of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the chief guest and he has invited another special guest His Excellence Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of Zimbabwe to grace the occasion," she said.

Ms Mbayo says government has carried out interventions that have led to economic growth and national development, which is estimated at 6.3 per cent for financial years 2018/2020, having risen from 6.1 per cent in 2017/2018

Why Sironko?

As you are aware it is our government's policy to ensure equality in all aspects and it is now a norm that all national celebrations are held in different parts of the country so that our people feel part of the Nation.

Strengthening market integration

During his two-day visit to Zimbabwe in April this year, Mr Museveni said Uganda and the southern Africa country should emphasize economic cooperation through market integration to enable their people stand on their own feet.

"We should emphasize economic cooperation. We should enable our people to stand on their own feet. One of the 10 strategic bottlenecks is market integration. Zimbabwe and Southern Africa at large have got a good potential to trade with East Africa and empower our people economically," he said.

Mr Museveni then noted that that the standard gauge railway would work as a stimulus to promote trade between East Africa and Southern Africa.

Mr Mnangagwa said Mr Museveni's visit reaffirmed the fraternal bond between the two countries.

"We are rejuvenating our country and our target is to revive our national economy. We are working to modernize our infrastructure," he said before lauding Mr Museveni for his stand to fight for the removal of sanctions imposed on his country.