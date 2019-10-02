South Africa: Rasta Rasivhenge to Make Pro14 Debut

Cape Town — South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will take charge of his first PRO14 match in Galway on Saturday, when Connacht and Benetton will go head-to-head in round two of the northern hemisphere showpiece.

Rasivhenge, who is a member of the SA Rugby Premier Referee panel, joined the Elite PRO14 Panel this season, following several seasons of making his making his mark on the international circuit in both the 15-a-side and Sevens codes, Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.

His growing list of achievements include holding the whistle in the Sevens rugby final at Rio Olympic Games in 2016. The 33-year-old had his first taste of PRO14 rugby last week where he served as an assistant referee in the clash between the Scarlets and Connacht.

Rasivhenge's PRO14 debut follows on his appointment as the referee for the final of the Currie Cup First Division between the Jaguares XV and Down Touch Griffons in Potchefstroom in August.

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24