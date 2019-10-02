South Africa: Rasta Rasivhenge to Make Pro14 Debut

2 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will take charge of his first PRO14 match in Galway on Saturday, when Connacht and Benetton will go head-to-head in round two of the northern hemisphere showpiece.

Rasivhenge, who is a member of the SA Rugby Premier Referee panel, joined the Elite PRO14 Panel this season, following several seasons of making his making his mark on the international circuit in both the 15-a-side and Sevens codes, Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.

His growing list of achievements include holding the whistle in the Sevens rugby final at Rio Olympic Games in 2016. The 33-year-old had his first taste of PRO14 rugby last week where he served as an assistant referee in the clash between the Scarlets and Connacht.

Rasivhenge's PRO14 debut follows on his appointment as the referee for the final of the Currie Cup First Division between the Jaguares XV and Down Touch Griffons in Potchefstroom in August.

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.