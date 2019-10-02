Nigeria: Reporter Detained for 'Illegal' Filming, Colleague Threatened for Reporting On the Detention

19 September 2019
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

A journalist has been arbitrary detained in prison for two days after she was arrested for taking pictures of an operation by an Environmental and Waste Management Agency set up by the Government of Akwa Ibom State, while another journalist has been threatened for reporting the violation.

Mary Ekere, who reports for The Post newspaper in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State, was put before court on September 17, 2019, a day after she was arrested, and returned to prison for a second night on charges that are still not clear.

"They were on illegal operation, obviously. So, they arrested her for taking the photos, pushed her into their vehicle, and then threw her into jail just like that," Gideon Ekere, the editor-in-chief of The Post, told Sahara Reporters.

Meanwhile, another journalist, Cletus Ukpong, who reported on the illegal arrest and detention of Ekere and shared it on his timeline, has also been threatened with arrest and imprisonment. Cristo Ekpoh, a close associate of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, issued the threat against Ukpong, a Regional Editor of the Premium Times.

Ekpoh took to Premium Times's Facebook timeline to condemn the report on Mary's arrest.

"Misleading headline by Cletus Ukpong to tarnish the image of the governor; it should have been you that was thrown into prison," Ekpoh posted.

The journalist said that Ekpoh also threatened to deal with him anywhere he is found.

Following the detention of Ekere on Monday, September 16, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), wrote to the State authorities to demand the journalist's release. The letter signed by Inimfon Silas, State Chairman of the NUJ, and Anthony Udoh, his Secretary, also threatened legal action if their colleague is not released.

The MFWA condemns the arbitrary detention of Ekere and call on the authorities in Nigeria to ensure that the perpetrators are punished. We urge the Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ) and the management of The Post to take up the issue and ensure that Ekere gets justice. We also condemn the threat against Ukpong for merely reporting the wrongful arrest of his colleague, and urge the journalist to report the threat to the police.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: MFWA

Most Popular
Media
West Africa
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.