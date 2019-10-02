Malawi: Police Arrest 20 Over Looting, Property Damage During Demos

Malawi Police say they have arrested 20 suspects in connection with the looting and property damage which happened during the anti-Jane Ansah peaceful protests on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

The anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations in Lilongwe.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera at least five vehicles were damaged and a number of shops looted and some property destroyed.

"Kambuku filling station at City Centre was vandalized, some houses in Area Six had their window panes smashed," said Kadadzera.

He said the suspects would appear in court after all the investigations are through.

Organisers of the protests, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) said the demonstrations continue Wednesday morning in Lilongwe despite some pockets of violence.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo urged the police to arrest any person caught perpetrating violence.

The current wave of protests ends on Friday and Mtambo said another wave of protests would be organised if the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah fails to resign following the highly disputed May 21 election results.