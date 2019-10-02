Gambia: Africell Launches Esim in the Gambia

1 October 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Emmanuel Adomako

Africell GSM Company on Friday launched an electronic, virtual and embedded sim call eSIM in The Gambia, held at its company's headquarters along Kairaba Avenue.

Having been in existence in The Gambia for over a decade, the Company's strategy is to connect and empower local communities. It is currently operating in West, Central and East Africa.

Operations director, Hussein Ghanem said they have found that the amount of data traffic they are pumping in The Gambia is more than what they are doing in Sierra Leone, Congo and Uganda and that has a lot to say about a country that is considered as one of the smallest in West Africa.

He said the eSIM brings the advantage of no longer having to carry a physical sim card wherever one is going.

Mutarr Trinn, customer care manager, who demonstrated how the eSIM is registered, explained that to get an eSIM, their customers will have to walk into any Africell customer care office with an eSIM enabling device with any identification documents and scan the QR code given to him/her to obtain one.

He also explained that the initiative allows the user to use more than one virtual sim. "The eSIM targets travelers and the process of obtaining it is free of charge. It with an 8GB of internet. At the moment, the eSIM can only be available on iPhones, XR, X MAX, XS or Android Google pixel phone."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Company
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.