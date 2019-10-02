Gambia: Africell Launches Esim in the Gambia

Africell GSM Company on Friday launched an electronic, virtual and embedded sim call eSIM in The Gambia, held at its company's headquarters along Kairaba Avenue.

Having been in existence in The Gambia for over a decade, the Company's strategy is to connect and empower local communities. It is currently operating in West, Central and East Africa.

Operations director, Hussein Ghanem said they have found that the amount of data traffic they are pumping in The Gambia is more than what they are doing in Sierra Leone, Congo and Uganda and that has a lot to say about a country that is considered as one of the smallest in West Africa.

He said the eSIM brings the advantage of no longer having to carry a physical sim card wherever one is going.

Mutarr Trinn, customer care manager, who demonstrated how the eSIM is registered, explained that to get an eSIM, their customers will have to walk into any Africell customer care office with an eSIM enabling device with any identification documents and scan the QR code given to him/her to obtain one.

He also explained that the initiative allows the user to use more than one virtual sim. "The eSIM targets travelers and the process of obtaining it is free of charge. It with an 8GB of internet. At the moment, the eSIM can only be available on iPhones, XR, X MAX, XS or Android Google pixel phone."