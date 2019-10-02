Kenya/Mozambique: Algeria-Based Striker Out of Harambee Stars Squad

Kenyan international Masud Juma has withdrawn from the Harambee Stars squad set to face Mozambique in an international friendly on Sunday, October 13 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The former Kariobangi Sharks forward, who now turns out for Algerian side JS Kabylie, is nursing a knee injury and has requested to be excused from the squad.

Football Kenya Federation has moved with speed to replace him with 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season joint top scorer Enosh Ochieng, who is in the books of Ulinzi Stars.

The team reports to camp on Monday, October 7 ahead of the friendly.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Red Arrow, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)