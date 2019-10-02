Mali: 60 Malian Soldiers Missing, 25 Dead After Jihadists Attacks

Photo: Anthony Morland/IRIN
Malian soldiers take part in training conducted by a European Union mission (file photo).
2 October 2019
Radio France Internationale

The Malian government says at least 60 soldiers are missing after suspected jihadists attacked two army bases in Mali on the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 25 people. The French-backed G5 Sahel Force is working on tracking down the attackers.

The heavily-armed assailants rode into the community of Boulikessi, near the border with Burkina Faso, early Monday morning to attack a Malian battalion of the regional G5 Sahel Force, according to the governmen.

Around the same time, armed men attacked another army camp in Mondoro, also near the border.

Intense fighting continued on Tuesday with Malian troops backed by air support.

"Among the ranks of the FAMA (Malian armed forces) the provisional toll is 25 killed, four wounded...around 60 missing and heavy equipment losses," the government said, without detailing where they were killed.

Authorities said that after exchanges of gunfire, the army had retaken Boulikessi, killing at least 15 attackers.

Authorities said a joint force with Burkina Faso soldiers backed by French troops stationed in the region was pursuing the attackers, whom they called "suspected members of Ansarul Islam".

Ansarul Islam has been accused of numerous attacks in Burkina Faso since emerging in the border region in 2016.

The toll is among the highest suffered by Malian forces this year as they struggle to contain militant groups with links to al Qaeda or Islamic State that have set up operations in parts of Mali from where they launch attacks across the Sahel.

Mali fell into the hands of jihadists in 2012 before the militants were forced out by a French-led military intervention. But much of the region remains unstable and jihadist-led violence has spread to the centre of the country, often sparking bloodshed between ethnic groups.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
Dozens of Malians Missing, Killed After Attack on Army Camp
Mali Border Violence Could Spiral Out of Control - Experts
Mali Soldiers Killed in Suspected Militant Attack
Violence in Mali Continues Despite Heavy International Presence
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
West Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.