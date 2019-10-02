Tanzania: Free-Scoring Ngorongoro Eye Cecafa Semis

2 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Today's Cecafa Under-20 match between Ngorongoro Heroes and Sudan in Uganda, takes place nearly three weeks before Taifa Stars and Sudan face off in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship qualifier

Dar es Salaam. The national Under-20 soccer team, Ngorongoro Heroes, coach Zuberi Katwila, says they are more than ready to face Sudan Wednesday.

The two teams face off in the semi-final of the 2019 Cecafa Youth Challenge Cup at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu, Uganda.

"Sudan are a good team, have a good coach and players, but we have our qualities too," Katwila said yesterday.

The match kicks off 4pm, according to the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa).

It takes place nearly three weeks before the national senior team, Taifa Stars, take on Sudan in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship qualifier.

The second round, return leg tie will also take place in Uganda on October 18.

Ngorongoro Heroes progressed to the semifinals after eliminating hosts Uganda with a comprehensive 4-2 win at Pece War Memorial in Gulu, last Sunday.

Two goals apiece from forwards Andrew Albart Simchimba and John Pius Kelvin inspired Katwila's boys to victory.

Sudan, on the other hand, sailed through after squeezing a 1-0 win against South Sudan.

Ngorongoro were busy yesterday, perfecting their tactics ahead of today's clash.

The day will also see Kenya taking on Eritrea in another semi-final at the Fufa Stadium in Njeru.

