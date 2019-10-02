Angola: Huila Province Prepares First Tourism Fair

1 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The southern Huila Province is preparing to organise for the first time a tourism fair, set to happen on 16 to 20 October this year, as part of a local programme aimed at attracting investments, dubbed "Invest Huíla".

The event is to be attended by entrepreneurial associations, tourism agents and representatives of other private institutions linked to the areas of tourism, telecommunications, energy, waters and health.

Speaking to on Monday to Angop, in Lubango City, Huila's capital, the provincial director for culture, tourism, youth and sports, Osvaldo Lunda, underscored that the fair will also serve to back the socioeconomic development policies of the central government.

He revealed also that besides the fair, the event is also going to include meetings and conferences with a view to bringing even closer together the entrepreneurial class and tourism agents.

"We also want it to be a biennial activity, so that we can entice investments for Huila Province", he informed.

