Namibia: PDM Pledges More Clinics, Schools

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani says his party will provide all 121 national constituencies with mobile clinics, if it is elected into power.

He said this will be done by converting 12-metre shipping containers into smart clinics, which will be staffed with graduate nurses.

Venaani made these remarks last week when he launched the PDM's manifesto for the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections on 27 November this year.

The opposition firebrand also promised to build these clinics within his first 100 days of coming into power, if successful at the elections.

"We shall build one clinic per constituency in our first 100 days. We have already worked out how many containers we need. Countries like Bali are using containers as proper well-maintained hospitals, so these things can be done," he continued.

In their manifesto, the PDM also pledged to provide four-wheeled motorcycles to service villages and transport pregnant women to clinics, as is successfully being done in countries such as Uganda.

With the aim of giving every family a single flush toilet, the PDM plans on rolling out a massive labour programme to help lay sewerage lines and provide toilets for the urban and rural poor.

This will be part of the party's strategy to champion the creation of modern sewerage and waste management systems.

The PDM leader also pledged to improve service delivery within the public health sector by introducing progressive healthcare for the country's urban and rural poor.

"We will launch an annual health cover plan. The plan is to implement cheaper healthcare because in this country, if you do not have medical aid, you do not have healthcare," he stated.

Apart from building container clinics, Venaani promised to build 100 new schools across the country with cheaper building materials, including those with pre-cast walls.

This plan will be implemented under a national building scheme to be known as 'Etungo Komesho'.

The precast walls to be used for building the schools will be produced at a factory to be established in one of the two Kavango regions.

This factory will also create jobs for locals, Venaani said.

"We are going to revolutionise precast walling. For us to change the education system, we must build schools with cheaper materials. It does not help... if your children, 30 years after independence, are still being taught under trees.

A 500-seater school made from precast walls can be built in two weeks for less than the normal cost," he added.

The PDM further promised to digitalise schools to ensure IT competitiveness, and empower teachers and pupils around the country by setting up mechanisms for laptop education and establishing a national e-library.

"Every school must have an e-library. If they are looking for a book, they can go onto the computer and go in the e-library which can be accessed by all pupils," continued Venaani.

On the quality of education, he said: "We will set up centres of excellence which focus on sectors, and which will be in partnerships with various industries to ensure industries have responsive manpower".

"We need to create an education system that speaks to the labour market," he added.