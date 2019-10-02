Tanzania: Record High Tax Collections

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) collected a record 1.767tri/- last month, equal to 97.2 per cent of the 1.817tri/- target.

The tax collection agency has described the collection as historic since its inception in 1996, saying the amount has increased by 29 per cent from the monthly collection in the corresponding period last year.

TRA Commissioner General Dr Edwin Mhede said in Mbeya yesterday that collection of more taxes remains the agency's top priority in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

He challenged all TRA workers and taxpayers to harmoniously meet the target.

Dr Mhede cited some of the strategies that have helped to achieve the record high tax collections as fixing loopholes for tax evasion through active management of tax laws, putting emphasis on the use of Electronic FiscalDevice (EFD) machines and taxpayers' education.

"These collections indicate that taxpayers now have proper knowledge on tax issues and have agreed to comply to raise domestic revenues to finance several development projects," he said.

The chief taxman noted that in July and August 2019, the agency collected 1.256 tri/- and 1.335tri/-, meeting the targets by 91.92 and 96 per cent, respectively.

He appreciated all taxpayers who have contributed to the historic collections through voluntary payment.

He as well thanked the government for its continued support to assist TRA in executing its obligations.

Dr Mhede thanked the media efforts in informing and educating members of the public on tax issues, encouraging taxpayers with difficulties in tax payment to visit TRA offices for proper consultations.

On property tax, he reminded buildings' owners over the importance of willingly paying their tax liabilities to avoid legal actions.

He said the 2019/2020 financial year started on July 1 and advised early payment of property taxes instead of waiting for 'D-days'.

"People should start paying their taxes earlier instead of waiting until the final days," he counselled.