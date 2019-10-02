Tanzania: Magufuli Picks New NEC Director, Chief of Protocol

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday appointed Dr Wilson Mahera Charles the new Director of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Dr Magufuli also picked Colonel Wilbert Ibuge as Ambassador and Chief of Protocol with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr Charles and Colonel Ibuge were sworn in by President Magufuli yesterday afternoon at the State House.

Dr Charles, the former Arusha District Executive Director (DED) replaces Athuman Kihamia as Colonel Ibuge takes over from Ambassador Grace Martin, both of whom will be assigned other duties.

According to a statement by Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa in Dar es Salaam, the Head of State also promoted ten officials to DED level and transferred two DEDs to new working stations.

The new DEDs and their new work stations in brackets are Ndaki Stephano Muhuli (Siha, in Kilimanjaro region), Rehema Bwasi (Morogoro Distict Council) and Sheillah Lukuba (Morogoro Municipal Council).

Formerly, the appointees served as district administrative secretary for Kiteto in Manyara region, Korogwe District Tanga region and Ilala District Dar es Salaam, respectively.

Other DEDs are Mohamed Mavura for Kibiti District in Coast region and Hanji Godigodi who goes to Songwe's Mbozi District Council.

Before their appointments, Mr Mavura worked in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government and Godigodi was the Regional EducationOfficer-Academics-in Dar es Salaam.

Other appointees are Ezekiel Magehema (Kyela District in Mbeya), Diana Zacharia (Butiama District in Mara), Said Magaro (Uyui District in Tabora), Hawa Lumuli Mposi (Malinyi District in Morogoro region) and Godwin Chacha for Rombo District in Kilimanjaro region.

The new DEDs were division officers in Malangali in Iringa, Ukerewe in Mwanza, Msata in Coast, Ifakara in Morogoro and Maswa in Simiyu region, respectively.

The DEDs who have been transferred are Morogoro Municipal Director John Magalula who moves to Itigi District Council in Singida Region. Kibiti DED Advera Ndebabayo has been transferred to Arusha.

Following the presidential appointments, Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, George Mkuchika has appointed two District Administrative Secretaries (DAS) to fill the positions left vacant.

They are Charangwa Selemani Makwiro for Ilala, replacing Ms Lukuba who has been promoted to Morogoro DED.

Mr Thomas Salala, former Secretary to Kagera Regional Commissioner has become Mtwara DAS.

All appointments became effective yesterday, the statement said.