Uganda: Shock As Cyclists Invade Hospital, Kill Patient

Ntungamo — Security officials in Ntungamo District were on Tuesday afternoon left in shock by an incident where a man they had taken to Itojo Hospital after rescuing him from a mob of angry cyclists was again picked from the casuality ward and killed in the hospital compound.

The cyclists were on a revenge mission following various murders and theft of motorcycles in the district that has seen five of their colleagues killed in a space of just one month.

On Sunday morning, the body of a cyclist identified as Denis Mwijukye was recovered by cyclists and police at Nyamisha village, Kahunga ward, Western division of Ntungamo municipality after he had been called from the stage where he works by unknown people.

The cyclists suspected Mwijukye's brother-in-law Medard Ayebazibwe and his uncle as the ones behind the murder of their colleague, they then started to hunt for the duo.

Ayebazibwe was way laid in Ntungamo town where he was allegedly hiding following the incident.

The Police quickly intervened and dispersed the cyclists before they would kill him.

Ayebazibwe was then taken to the Itojo hospital casualty ward for treatment but luck was not on his side as the place where he was taken to seek refuge is where his life was snuffed.

On hearing what had transpired in Ntungamo, cyclists in Itojo town invaded the hospital, picked Ayebazibwe from his hospital bed and took to the compound where they lynched him.

"After the police delivered the victim, they left the hospital unguarded which allowed the cyclists to enter without being interrupted and they ended up killing him in hospital, this is sad," said Mr Denis Muhumuza Savimbi, the Itojo Sub County councilor.

The Ntungamo District Police Commander Mr Damian Katwesime says police is investigating all the incidents. He says some suspects have been arrested in relation to the murders, robberies and will be charged in court.

Ntungamo has recently been increasingly facing insecurities where at least seven armed robberies take place in a month. Three bodies of cyclists were recovered by police last week.

Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner Mr George Bakunda said the incident is a rather shocking and regrettable one.

"We are trying to see what went wrong in all this, cyclists invaded the hospital and killed the man who had been delivered to the hospital by police after rescuing him from them. We are shocked as the district security but I know we shall come to conclusion of all these," Mr Bakunda said.

Bakunda also added that various incidences that have taken away several lives and properties in armed robberies and killings of boda boda cyclists need to be intensely investigated.