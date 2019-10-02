South Africa: Catzavelos K-Word Case Back in Court in November

2 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

The crimen injuria case against Adam Catzavelos - who went viral in a video in which he used the k-word - was postponed to November 12 in the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The State indicated that it was still awaiting feedback from the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Earlier, the State revealed that Catzavelos' representation to the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to not be prosecuted, had been unsuccessful.

His lawyer, Lawley Shain, then informed the court that he intended to take the decision on review and was waiting for the outcome from the NDPP.

By Wednesday, the State had not received any feedback and the case was subsequently postponed.

The video in question was recorded while he was on holiday in Greece last year and in it he said he revelled in the fact there were no black people on the beach. "Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!"

In August, Catzavelos reached a settlement agreement with the South African Human Rights Commission relating to the video.

As part of the agreement, he has to pay R150 000 over a period of 30 months and will once again apologise for his comments.

He has also been summonsed for the matter in Greece, News24 reported earlier.

