South Africa: Global Economy - How to Ward Off the Next Recession

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jean Pisani-Ferry

The deteriorating state of the global economy is high on the international policy agenda. The OECD recently revised down its forecast to 1.5% growth in the advanced G20 economies in 2020, compared to almost 2.5% in 2017. And its chief economist, Laurence Boone, warned of the risk of further deterioration -- a coded way of indicating a growing threat of recession.

Structural shifts in the automobile industry, miserable productivity gains in advanced economies, shrinking spare capacity, and the build-up of financial fragilities would be sufficient causes for concern even in normal times. But, today, a combination of cracks in the global trading system and an unprecedented shortage of policy ammunition are adding to the worries.

As the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast emphasised, a good part of the slowdown can be attributed to the ongoing Sino-American trade dispute. Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute reckons that, on the basis of announcements made, the average US tariff on imports from China will increase from 3% two years ago to 27% by the end of 2019, while Chinese tariffs on US goods will rise from 8% to 25% over the same period. These are sharp enough increases to disrupt...

