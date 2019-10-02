South Africa: Sending Envoys to Apologise for Xenophobia Won't Help - Inkosi Chiliza

Photo: JPMD
Looting and rioting along Jules Street in Jeppestown (file photo).
2 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Envoys sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa to African countries to apologise for SA's xenophobia will not solve the heart of the issue, KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional leader's chairperson Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza has said.

The outspoken Chiliza was commenting on various issues discussed by the provincial traditional leaders in a press briefing in Durban on Wednesday.

"Attacks of foreign nationals won't be solved by [the] president's meeting in foreign lands or having the discussion in big tents. What will solve the issue is going to grassroots and asking what the problem is."

He said when government reached the ground level, they would be able to understand the complexity of the issue better.

Chiliza added that many foreigners did not respect SA traditions.

"When you get to those levels, they will tell you that they are taking our jobs, the problem is they are here in their numbers and they don't respect our traditions and that is what needs to be fixed."

He said the anger from South Africans had to be looked at to understand where it comes from.

"Fighting and killing won't help we need to make sure that all these people [foreign nationals] have the correct documentation, if they don't, the police must do their job and return them to their home countries."

He added: "We ask that if anyone wants to help with the issue of the attacks, we plead with them to look at the issue at grassroots."

Ingoyama Trust

Answering questions on the potential scrapping of the Ingoyama Trust, Chiliza said land could not be removed without discussion.

"To be honest, I need to make it clear, as a traditional house, that when you look at the laws of this country it makes it very clear that you cannot touch someone else's property without talking to them or reaching an agreement."

He said if the Ingoyama Trust Board had to be amended or dismantled, it could not be done "by just anyone".

"If someone wants to do that they will need to sit down with traditional leadership and the king and the Ingonyama trust board and state their case about what needs to change."

Chiliza added: "We aren't fighting anyone, it's just the laws of the country, if we are speaking about the Ingoyama Trust Board, we are talking about an entity that are the legal custodians of the land according to the law."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.