South Africa: SABC News Channel Gets New Editor

2 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

The SABC has announced that Njanji Chauke has been appointed as editor of the 24-hour SABC News Channel.

"The appointment comes at a crucial moment for the SABC News Channel, as we aggressively pursue our vision to become the most trusted and premium news source for our audiences in South Africa, and on the African continent. Mr Chauke's passion for things digital will assist the news division with valuable experience and knowledge, as we continue with the process of integrating the news operation," said Phathiswa Magopeni, group executive: news and current affairs, in a statement.

His appointment is effective from October 1.

Chauke's journalism career, which began at campus radio at Tshwane University of Technology, spans 22 years.

"Mr Chauke first joined SABC News in 2001 as a reporter for a period of seven years. He then left the organisation and returned to the public broadcaster in 2011 as a specialist correspondent. Rising through the ranks, he has held various positions in the newsroom including assignments editor, executive producer and recently acting output editor for the news channel," the SABC statement read.

Chauke has covered a variety of stories across the continent as well as in the Middle East.

"He is passionate about telling human interest stories, grooming budding journalists and mobile journalism," the statement concludes.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

