South Africa: Mbalula - 'If I Fail in Getting Rail Back On Track ... I Must Pack My Bags and Go'

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

It's been 126 days since the appointment of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at a briefing in Stellenbosch to launch the Railway Safety Regulator's State of Safety report. Mbalula sat quietly while journalists asked questions, but when he promised that if he doesn't deliver on the massive Prasa turnaround, he's out of a job.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's mandate is clear: Either fix the embattled rail system or he's fired. This was evident during Tuesday's launch of the State of Safety Report by the Railway Safety Regulator.

"It is top priority, the issue of fixing passenger rail for me. If I fail on that, I don't need to wait for the call by the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) at night, I will just pack my bag and go. I have failed, I will go," he said on Tuesday morning in Stellenbosch, outside Cape Town.

Mbalula was in the university town to formally release the safety regulator's State of Safety Report 2018/2019, and open the Rail Safety Conference at the start of Transport Month in South Africa. This conference was ironically held at a luxurious golf estate, far removed from any train station or angry commuters, frustrated over train delays, overcrowding and vandalism....

