South Africa: DA Introduces Rural Crime Plan Amid Union's Accusations of Elitism

The DA wants rural police stations in the Western Cape to have volunteer Rural Community Policing Units. It says its Rural Safety Plan is about involving rural communities in fighting crime. But the Commercial Stevedoring Agricultural and Allied Workers Union says this plan is for elites, not workers.

"Attacks on farmers, farmworkers and all rural communities are an attack on our rural community," said Andrew Whitfield, the DA's shadow minister of police as the party announced its Western Cape rural safety plan on Tuesday, 1 October.

According to the 2018/2019 crime statistics, 47 murders were reported in 41 incidents, seven attempted murders were reported and one case of stock theft on farms and smallholdings in the Western Cape.

"Crime has an impact on your farming ability. Stock theft is a massive issue in rural areas. We've spoken to small-scale farmers who've lost all their stock in a single night," said Annette Steyn, the DA's shadow minister of agriculture.

The DA's Rural Safety Plan proposes that every police station have Rural Community Policing Units (RCPUs). "Volunteers will join a local RCPU and will only be utilised in the rural sectors within its assigned police station," says the plan.

Volunteers will be...