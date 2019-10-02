South Africa: Maimane's DA Critics Mobilise to Oust Him - but the Bigger Question Is Over His Leadership Itself

analysis

The leaking of recent reports to media aimed at fostering doubt about DA leader Mmusi Maimane's integrity is clear evidence of an anti-Maimane faction mobilising to oust him. Among his party supporters, Maimane's failure to deal decisively with this conflict is raising concerns that his heart may no longer be in the leadership role. At the centre of it all: the ongoing fallout from the DA's disappointing 2019 election results.

Within the space of three weeks, Sunday newspapers have carried two reports casting aspersions on the integrity of DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The first, published on 15 September by Afrikaans weekly Rapport, involved the home in which Maimane's family resides in the Cape Town suburb of Claremont. This home was declared to Parliament in 2018 as being owned by Maimane, but it has since emerged that it is being rented by Maimane from a Durban businessman.

Rebecca newsletter sign-up box:

The second story was also carried by Rapport, on 29 September. The newspaper reported that Maimane had continued to drive a car subsidised by disgraced Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste for some time after Steinhoff's scandalous collapse.

Even taken at face value, the two stories do not offer evidence of grave...