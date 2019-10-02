South Africa: KZN Man Accused of Strangling His Four Kids Now Also Facing Rape Charge

A Durban father who is accused of strangling and killing his four children will now also face a charge of rape in an unrelated case, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Wednesday.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the additional charge of rape was added this week.

"He is charged for one count of rape. He will appear in court again next week."

The 44-year-old, who has yet to plead to the rape charge, is accused of hanging his three small children and 16-year-old stepdaughter in Durban.

In his previous court appearance in September, he said he would not be applying for his release on bail.

During his appearance, the father cried when the charges were read out in court.

The news of the murders broke when police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that police were hunting for him.

The bodies of his three children, aged four, six and 10, were found hanging in their home.

Mbele said a search was conducted and the 16-year-old's body was found late on Tuesday, hanging in bushes in New Germany, close to Durban.

News24 previously reported that the children's mother said she found her children hanging.

She said her husband had allegedly sent their 10-year-old back and forth to the tuck shop to buy snacks, presumably so he would have time to murder each child.

The murders occurred during a time of severe national unrest following a spate of violence against women in South Africa.

His case was postponed to October 9, for further investigation.

Source: News24