South Africa: We Need a New National Anthem That Unites All South Africans

opinion

The minister of arts and culture should take the lead in facilitating a process where each member of South African society has the opportunity to make a contribution to a new national anthem.

On Wednesday 21 August 2019, the Equality Court ruled that exhibiting the old South African flag is hate speech, harmful and racist. I am not going to repeat what Dr Azille Coetzee said in Rapport (1 September 2019) or what colleague Professor Anton van Niekerk said in Die Burger (3 September 2019). I have a great appreciation that they have expressed opinions on this matter, because it could so easily be deduced that only black South Africans feel strongly about these issues.

Die Stem next?

Shortly after the ruling of the Equality Court, fears were expressed that Die Stem, as part of the current national anthem, would be targeted next. On Die Stem I have previously written extensively (Die Burger, 18 July 2018) but a number of new perspectives have come to the fore which justify revisiting the matter.

Die Stem van Suid-Afrika was written by CJ Langenhoven and composed by ML de Villiers in 1921. At that time the SABC regularly played God Save the King...