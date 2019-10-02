South Africa: Forget the Policy Advisers - Ramaphosa Will Be Crushed Unless He Reforms the ANC

analysis

One of the reasons Cyril Ramaphosa needs outside advisers is that the ANC has not produced a single original policy paper in 15 years. That is a sign of intellectual decay, six feet underground, way below the tombstone placed by the Zumaites in Mangaung.

Did President Cyril Ramaphosa attend the ANC's 2012 elective conference in Mangaung? Oh yes, he did.

He came on the first day in a Pringle shirt, and someone had to hurriedly get him a no-name brand T-shirt so he could appear equal with others and shed his billionaire image. He also got to pose, in this new, wrinkly, fresh-from-the-plastic-bag T-shirt, probably Chinese manufactured, with Mathews Phosa and Tokyo Sexwale, the alleged co-conspirators outed a decade earlier by Steve Tshwete, the Rottweiler of the Mbeki era.

Ramaphosa later moered them to the post of deputy president to Jacob Zuma.

I doubt he would have followed all the resolutions taken at the conference when Zuma clinched a second term with a 75% majority. Significantly, slate politics ensured that people of Mavuso Msimang's calibre were jeered and rejected in favour of nimble and ruthless modern ANC-style factional fighter dousers.

That conference made an important decision. People to be elected...