South Africa: Joburg Residents Asked to Adhere to Water Restrictions Amid Maintenance of Lesotho Highlands Water Project

2 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Residents in Johannesburg have been urged to adhere to the Level 1 water restrictions implemented in the city.

This as the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) tunnel system undergoes a planned shutdown for inspection and maintenance. The tunnel has been under maintenance since Tuesday. Maintenance should be completed on November 30, MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Services Nico de Jager said.

The shutdown, instituted by the Department of Water and Sanitation, was gazetted on September 13. There will be no water transfers to the Vaal River System during the process.

"This is because the tunnel will be drained for the inspection and maintenance. I urge residents to adhere to the current Level 1 water restrictions that are still in full force.

"It is critical that water conservation remains a strong priority among residents of the City," De Jager said.

De Jager said Level 1 water restrictions include no watering of gardens between 06:00 and 18:00. Residents are also not allowed to wash paved areas and driveways using hosepipes.

"Residents are urged to report any water leaks they come across."

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

