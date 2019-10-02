South Africa: CSA, SABC Extend Mzansi Super League Broadcast Deal

Cape Town — Cricket fans were given a huge boost ahead of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL 2.0) when Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation announced that the SABC will again hold the exclusive broadcasting rights in South Africa for this year's tournament.

MSL 2.0 will run from Friday, November 8 when the defending champions, the Jozi Stars, will take on last year's runners up, Cape Town Blitz, until the grand final scheduled for Monday, 16 December 16.

All matches will be broadcast live on the free-to-air service.

"A key aspect of our vision for South African cricket is to make the game accessible to all and the SABC platforms make this very possible," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. "Going this route last season was a huge success and this was reflected by the official viewership figures throughout the tournament.

"Virtually all the games will be shown at peak viewing times. The day-night games will all start at 17h30, the Saturday game at 12h30 and the Sunday double-headers at 10:00 and 14:00 respectively. This should all make for great family entertainment."

SABC3 TV and Radio 2000 will provide live coverage of all matches and there will be further coverage on SABC's various radio platforms.

The SABC's Acting Chief Operations Officer, Sylvia Tladi, enthusiastically endorsed the deal. "The SABC is proud of its partnership with CSA to exclusively broadcast the popular and ground-breaking Mzansi Super League for a 2 nd year in a row. As a public broadcaster, we are looking forward to once again demonstrating the power of our brands, which are able to truly bring the nation together through a sport that touches on every fibre of our diversity, while building national access to the exciting game of cricket.

"We invite our audiences and commercial partners to join us as we launch an exciting summer spectacle and to stay tuned into the SABC, for the best of MSL cricket stars, family excitement and a new standard of entertainment and South African camaraderie through sport."

FIXTURES (double headers highlighted in bold)

Friday, November 8: 17:30, Jozi Stars v Cape Town Blitz, Wanderers Stadium

Saturday, November 9: 12:30, Durban Heat v Tshwane Spartans, Kingsmead

Sunday, November 10: 10:00, Paarl Rocks v Cape Town Blitz, Boland Park

Sunday, November 10: 14:00, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Jozi Stars, St. George's Park

Wednesday, November 13: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, SuperSport Park

Thursday, November 14: 17:30, Cape Town Blitz v Jozi Stars, Newlands

Friday, November 15: 17:30, Durban Heat v Paarl Rocks, Kingsmead

Saturday, November 16: 12:30, Jozi Stars v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Wanderers Stadium

Sunday, November 17: 10:00, Durban Heat v Cape Town Blitz, Kingsmead

Sunday, November 17: 14:00, Paarl Rocks v Tshwane Spartans, Boland Park

Wednesday, November 20: 17:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Cape Town Blitz, St. George's Park

Thursday, November 21: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Durban Heat, SuperSport Park

Friday, November 22: 17:30, Paarl Rocks v Jozi Stars, Boland Park

Saturday, November 23: 12:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Durban Heat, St. George's Park

Sunday, November 24: 10:00, Cape Town Blitz v Paarl Rocks, Newlands

Sunday, November 24: 14:00, Jozi Stars v Tshwane Spartans, Wanderers Stadium

Wednesday, November 27: 17:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Paarl Rocks, St. George's Park

Thursday, November 28: 17:30, Cape Town Blitz v Durban Heat, Newlands

Friday, November 29: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Paarl Rocks, SuperSport Park

Saturday, November 30: 12:30, Durban Heat v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Kingsmead

Sunday, December 1: 10:00, Jozi Stars v Paarl Rocks, Wanderers Stadium

Sunday, December 1: 14:00, Cape Town Blitz v Tshwane Spartans, Newlands

Tuesday, December 3: 17:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Tshwane Spartans, St. George's Park

Wednesday, December 4: 17:30, Paarl Rocks v Durban Heat, Boland Park

Thursday, December 5: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Jozi Stars, SuperSport Park

Friday, December 6: 17:30, Cape Town Blitz v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Newlands

Saturday, December 7: 12:30, Jozi Stars v Durban Heat, Wanderers Stadium

Sunday, December 8: 10:00, Paarl Rocks v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Boland Park

Sunday, December 8: 14:00, Tshwane Spartans v Cape Town Blitz, SuperSport Park

Tuesday, December 10: 17:30, Durban Heat v Jozi Stars

Friday, December 13: 17:30, Play-off, 2 nd v 3 rd

(reserve day if required on Saturday, December 14, 12:30)

Monday, December 16: 17:30, Final

(reserve day if required on Tuesday, December 17, 17:30)

Source: Sport24