Mozambique: Nyusi Stresses Frelimo Achievements in Gaza

2 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Chibuto (Mozambique), 2 Oct (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, visiting the district of Chibuto in the southern province of Gaza on Tuesday, stressed the developments that governments of the ruling Frelimo Party have brought to the district.

There used to be just one diesel powered generator supplying electricity to the district, he recalled, "but now it is connected to the national grid drawing power from the Cahora Bassa dam".

Tarred roads from Chibuto to the city of Chokwe, and to the localities of Chissano and Chonguene were also a reality, showing the gradual advances being made with Frelimo in government.

Placards waved by Frelimo members welcomed Nyusi, with praises for the job opportunities created by the largest industrial project in Gaza, the mining of heavy mineral sands in Chibuto, and for the peace agreement that Nyusi signed in August with Ossufo Momade, the leader of the former rebel movement, Renamo.

A great deal had been compromised in Chibuto in the past because of Renamo's war, because of prolonged drought in the south of the country, and because of an unfavourable international economic conjuncture, said Nyusi. But he warned that other setbacks would follow, if the opposition were to win power.

"If we vote for the others, many things will be compromised", he warned. "We are not sure that they will develop this country and continue with the projects that are now under way. I accepted the commitment for a further term of office, to finish what we started, after working for peace in my first cycle of governance (2015-2019)".

He urged Frelimo members and supporters who do not have formal sector jobs to work in the potential that Chibuto has in agriculture, livestock, and mining, among other areas".

"In the first cycle of governance, the watchword was peace, peace, peace. In the next cycle, it will be work, work, work", stressed Nyusi.

