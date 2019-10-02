Mozambique: World Bank Grants for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Maputo — The World Bank on Monday approved 130 million US dollars in grants in support of the Mozambican government's efforts to ensure recovery from Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit the country in March and April, and to ensure future resilience in the face of climate change.

According to a World Bank press release, a complementary contribution of 60 million dollars from Holland is foreseen, and co-financing discussions with Germany are underway.

The money, the release says, will be used "in the recovery of public and private infrastructure, to restore livelihoods, and strengthen climate resilience in the areas most affected" by the two cyclones.

"More than 1.7 million people were affected by both extreme weather events, with damages and losses amounting to three billion dollars," said Mark Lundell, the World Bank Country Director for Mozambique. "Given the severity of the impacts, our response has been swift and multi-sectorial. We have mobilized more than 500 million dollars for Mozambique between reallocation of existing funds and new funding, out of which we are allocating grants of 130 million dollars for this specific project, which complements other ongoing financing."

"A large portion of the funding will be utilized in the repair and reconstruction of housing for selected vulnerable communities, as well as to rebuild public infrastructure," according to Michel Matera, World Bank Senior Urban Specialist and the project's task team leader.

About 15,000 housing units for an estimated 75,000 cyclone-affected beneficiaries in Sofala and Cabo Delgado provinces will be funded by the project "through a community-based and owner-driven resilient reconstruction approach", said the release.

Other activities envisaged include the repair and reconstruction of markets, government buildings, public water and sanitation units, and the construction of multi-functional elevated flood evacuation sites and cyclone wind shelters.

Under its private sector recovery component, the release continued, "the project will implement a matching grant mechanism and a credit line to support businesses recovery and enhance access to finance respectively. This component will target informal, micro and small-sized firms impacted by the disasters".

The Bank also approved a second grant, of 110 million dollars, to support the post-cyclone recovery needs in rural roads.

This grant, the Bank says, "increases the scope of the original Integrated Feeder Road Development Project approved in 2018". It will finance the rebuilding and rehabilitation of rural roads and bridges in Sofala, Manica, Tete, and Cabo Delgado provinces.

"Cyclones Idai and Kenneth have destroyed a large portion of the road network", said Lundell. "This project will help restore access to medical, educational and economic opportunities for the affected communities."

Rakesh Tripathi, Senior Transport Specialist and the project's task team leader, said "This project will re-establish connectivity in the most affected districts by building resilient rural roads and bridges, and thus contribute to restoring livelihoods, supporting agricultural productivity, and restoring access to medical facilities and educational opportunities."

For both projects, the money comes from the International Development Association (IDA), which is the part of the World Bank group that provides soft loans and grants to the world's poorest countries.