Tanzania's Ngorongoro Heroes Beat Sudan to Reach Finals

2 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Gulu — Tanzania's U-20 national soccer team the Ngorongoro Heroes today qualified for the Cecafa finals after beating Sudan 2-1 in a hotly contested semi-finals tie which was played at Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu, Uganda.

Two first goals by Israel Mwenda in 37th minute and Kelvin John at the stroke of half time ensured that the Heroes reached the finals after they had dispatched the hosts in the quarter final stage.

The final stages of the contest was nail biting after Sudan pulled one back in the 55th minute through Mohammed Abbas setting stage for a lively exchange and a battle for supremacy.

Today's strike makes Kelvin John the top scorer of the tournament with Seven goals ahead of Andrew Simchimba who has six goals to his credit in a tournament featuring 11 teams.

Ngorongoro started off the campaign with 4-0 win against Ethiopia, they were then held to 2-2 draw by Kenya, before beating Zanzibar 5-0 to reach the quarter finals.

Kelvin John and co went on to beat hosts Uganda 4-2, and Sudan 2-1 and will now face winners between Kenya and Eritrea, a game which was played in Jinja.

