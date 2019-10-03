Africa: Xenophobic Attacks - Equivocation By South Africa Is a Silent Nod of Approval

Photo: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor greets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he arrives in South Africa for a state visit, October 2, 2019.
2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Olusegun Obasanjo

If South Africa fails to initiate appropriate and satisfactory steps to demonstrate that it is unreservedly against xenophobia and will jail its perpetrators, the countries whose citizens have been victims of these attacks must consider other options.

We have recently witnessed renewed xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa. Perhaps they should be called "Afrophobic" attacks as their primary target appeared to be African immigrants.

This is an unfortunate turn of events for South Africa and for the whole of Africa in several respects. There are only two countries in Africa that have "Africa" as part of their names: Central African Republic and the Republic of South Africa. You would think this would suggest an embrace of Africa and its people.

Instead, bands of marauding South Africans violently assaulted their fellow Africans - and Asians - and destroyed many businesses.

Of particular concern is the failure of these events to attract any serious sanction. As far as I am aware, no person has been tried, convicted or jailed for this violence despite the fact that much of it was recorded by private citizens and the mainstream media.

While there have been encouraging signs that some leaders distance themselves from these...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Nigeria, South Africa Kiss and Make Up at Binational Commission
Can South Africa and Nigeria Reset Their Relationship?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.