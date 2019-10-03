Africa: Apologies All Round As Africa's Giants Kiss and Make Up

Photo: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor greets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he arrives in South Africa for a state visit, October 2, 2019.
2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The two countries' foreign ministers have agreed on 'concrete measures' to avoid a repeat of recent xenophobic violence in SA and reprisals in Nigeria.

Nigeria and South Africa have patched up their major fallout over recent xenophobic violence against Nigerians in this country and have agreed on a range of steps to avoid a repetition and to increase co-operation between the two countries.

The two governments kissed and made up at a meeting of the Binational Commission at ministerial level in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 October 2019. International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor and her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama have now set the scene for a friendly meeting between their presidents on Thursday 3 October.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was due to arrive in South Africa late on Wednesday in time for a state visit on Thursday during which he will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa for official talks and co-chair with him the presidential-level meeting of the Binational Commission.

The commission has not met since 2012, a sign of the long-strained relations between the two giants of Africa. Relations have been harmed by periodic bouts of xenophobic violence in South Africa, by retaliatory attacks by Nigerian mobs against South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

