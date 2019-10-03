Nigeria: Katsina Govt Rescues 23 From Slave Camp in Burkina Faso

Photo: Pixabay
2 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Katsina State Government has rescued 23 victims of human trafficking, who were forced into slavery in Burkina Faso.

The state Governor, Aminu Masari, received the victims on Tuesday night in Katsina after state government officials evacuated them back home from Burkina Faso.

He explained that the victims were lured by an agent who promised them lucrative jobs abroad but ended up selling them as slaves.

"The attention of the state government was drawn to the plight of the victims through a letter by the Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Mrs Ramatu Mohammed about their presence in that country.

"Immediately we received the letter, we dispatched our officials to Burkina Faso to rescue the victims,"he said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the governor on Narcotics, Hamza Borodo, who led state officials to Burkina Faso, said 23 persons were brought back while two others refused to come back.

"We later understand that the two persons were the agents of one Usman Wagini, who took them there and sold them to a businesswoman," he said.

One of the victims, Usman Suleiman, said that Mr Wagini went to their villages in Kankara Local Government Area and lured them with a promise of good jobs abroad.

He said they were first taken to Lagos and later Cotonou and Togo where a businesswoman bought them and put them into modern slavery.

Mr Suleiman said it took them some time to realise that they had become victims of human trafficking.

"We were subjected to different hardships and there was no enough food to eat or water to drink.

"Whenever anyone of us is sick, he is left to mother destiny to take care of him," he said.

The victim said that they were forced by necessity to look for the local Hausa Chief in Burkina Faso, who contacted Nigeria's Ambassador there over their plight.

"We thank God that Gov. Masari assisted and rescued us from that country."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Will Buhari Ban Islamic's Almajiri School System in Nigeria?
300 People Found Chained, Starved, Sexually Abused in Nigeria
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.