Kenya: City Hall to Get Rid of 97 Unclaimed Bodies at Mbagathi District Hospital

The Nairobi county department of public health plans to dispose off 97 bodies that have been lying at the Mbagathi District Hospital mortuary since 2015.

The unclaimed bodies of 56 males and 41 females and are said to have been abandoned at the hospital's morgue for years now.

In a notice published by a local daily, the county authority will seek a writ after seven days to dispose the bodies.

"The Nairobi County Government would wish to ask members of the public to identify bodies of the persons named below and collect them for burial within seven days. Unclaimed bodies will be disposed of professionally," read the notice.

Among them is a mother with fetus, a two months-old-girl, a 93 year-old man, and a street boy identified as Geo.

There is also the body of a 70-year-old man identified as Paul Muchai which has been lying at the mortuary since April 3, 2017.

According to the Public Health Act, a body should be persevered in the morgue for a maximum period of two weeks, after which it is released to be disposed of.

Public Health Act Cap 242 allows the Nairobi county to dispose off bodies that remain unclaimed.

The bodies are usually disposed off by burying them in a common mass grave or donated to institutions of learning.