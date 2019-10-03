Kenya: Bitok Announces His Resignation As Malkia Strikers Coach

National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok has quit his position following the team's dismal performance at the just concluded 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup, in Japan.

The veteran trainer made the revelations on Wednesday in a message he shared on volleyball stakeholders WhatsApp group.

Bitok however explained that he will occasionally be available to contribute to the growth of the game but in another capacity, even as he made a case for his assistants Japheth Munala and Josep Baraza to succeed him.

"Going into the future, it is my goal to venture into a more advisory role specifically sports management and consultancy," Bitok said.

Bitok made a comeback to the national team three months ago and masterminded Malkia Strikers' win at the African Games in Rabat in August 2019.

His venture into the international scene didn't quite go as planned, as Kenya won only one of the eleven matches they played at the World Cup.

SOLITARY WIN

That solitary win came in the very last match against continental rivals Cameroon.

Bitok's exit comes amid continued rumours of a revolt within the team.

The lanky trainer is expected to vie for a senior position during the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) elections in 2022.

KVF will now be forced to hire a fourth coach this year, considering Munala and Shaileen Ramdoo have also handled the team in the recent past.

The new coach will be expected to take charge of the squad during the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers which will take place in December.