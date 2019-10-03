Nigeria: Baby Factory - Additional Seven Pregnant Girls Rescued in Lagos

Policemen attached to Isolo division rescued seven stranded pregnant ladies between ages 13 and 27 years, at Cele bus-stop, along the Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Lagos, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Vanguard gathered that the ladies were on their way to the baby factory house in Ijegun, which was recently unconcerned by the police.

The expectant mothers, five of who were from Imo State and two from Abia and Rivers states, respectively, were said to have been instructed to wait at Cele bus-stop, from where a man would come and pick them to Ijegun.

However, on reaching Cele bus-stop on Monday night, they were unable to connect with the person that would pick them.

Their presence aroused suspicious, as some curious Lagosians contacted the police.

Explaining how they were rescued, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, said: "On October 2, 2019, at about 1.00 a.m., Isolo Police Station received an Information that seven pregnant young girls were seen stranded at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi- Apapa Express Way, Lagos.

A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Isolo, CSP Folorunsho Gabriel, mobilised to the area, where the seven pregnant girls were rescued to the station. A child of about two years was also rescued. They were all handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) for further investigation."

Recall that policemen at Isheri-Osun division uncovered a building used as a baby factory, along Ijegun/Ikotun Road, Lagos and rescued 19 pregnant ladies between ages 15 and 28.

Arrested, were two women: Happiness Ukwuoma, 40 and Sherifat Ipeya 54.