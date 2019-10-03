Rwanda: Genocide Victims Exhumed at ADEPR Church in Muhanga

2 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Peter Nkurunziza

Remains of eight victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi have been exhumed from the compound of Pentecostal ADEPR Church in Gahogo, Nyamabuye Sector in Muhanga District, Southern Province.

Some of the victims were discovered and subsequently exhumed in a mass grave on Monday, September 30 as workers dug a pit latrine.

It remains unclear whether the victims were related or not, but many victims lost their lives in large groups and were subsequently buried, some still alive, by their killers in mass graves. Others were killed from different places only for their remains to be dumped -along with others - in mass graves.

It was suspected that more victims remain beneath the compound and the search was still on.

This comes just as survivors in the Rwezamenyo Sector in Kigali's Nyarugenge District are still searching for the remains of their loved ones at a site where more than 100 victims were exhumed over a week ago.

Speaking to The New Times on Wednesday, Ibuka President, Dr Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu, said these developments pointed to reluctance of communities to volunteer information about the whereabouts of the remains of Genocide victims.

"It's disappointing," he said, calling on any Rwandan with information that could lead to such finds to come forward and share it with authorities or survivors' organisations.

Ibuka, or Remember, is the umbrella of Genocide survivors.

Over a million people lost their lives in a spanning three months during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Conflict
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.