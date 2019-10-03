Rwanda: Disasters Kill 70 People in Nine Months

2 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Statistics from the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) show that 70 people died countrywide between January and September 2019, due to disasters.

The figures were presented during a news conference on Tuesday.

Officials used the occasion to launch the 'Disaster Risk Reduction Month', a nationwide campaign that will last the entire month of October.

The campaign will run under the theme; "Build to last, my responsibility for disaster resilience".

Figures also indicate that 177 people were injured during the same period, 4,095 houses were damaged, 6,708 hectares of crops destroyed, while 167 livestock were killed.

Fire incidents are responsible for eight deaths, while 20 people were injured in infernos over the last nine months. Forty-four houses, 75 hectares of forest cover, 11 schools and two markets were also destroyed in fire incidents.

MINEMA estimates that these damages were worth about Rwf744 million.

The financial loss is less than the worth of damages suffered in each of the last two years. In 2018, the country lost Rwf204 billion due to disasters, while the value of damages for the year 2017 was estimated at a whopping Rwf6.7 billion.

Last year, disasters - mainly floods, landslides, and lightning strikes - killed 234 people and injured 268 others.

In 2017, disasters claimed 82 lives and injured 151 people.

Everyone 'should play a role

The Minister for Emergency Management, Germaine Kamayirese, told journalists that working together was key to address these disasters.

"We want every resident of this country to be involved in this fight. If we join hands we will overcome," she said.

"We can't stop disasters but we can minimise damages by arming ourselves with knowledge on disaster risk reduction and preventing manmade disasters," she added.

She said that the Government is stepping up efforts in community awareness drives.

"This month-long campaign is part of broader efforts to ensure that members of the public are actively involved with mitigating these disasters because if they don't we won't succeed," she said.

Activities to be implemented during the campaign include training of different stakeholders involved with disaster risk reduction, prevention and mitigation, and commissioning community works together with the local population in different districts.

"We are now working together with all government institutions in planning for the construction of houses and transport facilities, for us to reduce on losses," she said.

The Government has long called on people who live in disaster zones to relocate to relatively safer areas.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Environment
Climate
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.