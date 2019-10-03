Kenya: Rotich - God Has Finally Remembered Me

Kenya's veteran middle-distance runner Ferguson Rotich is over the moon after finally winning a medal at a world event.

On Tuesday, he claimed bronze medal in the men's 800 metres final at the World Championship in Athletics in Doha.

Competing in his fourth championship, the 30-year-old athlete timed 1 minute, 43.82 seconds to claim bronze medal behind gold medallist Donavan Brazier who timed 1:42.34 to win in a championship record time. The 2015 bronze medallist Amel Tuka from Bosnia timed 1:43.47 to take silver.

It is the first championship medal for Rotich, who represented Kenya in the 2013 World Championships and finished fifth, but was disqualified for lane infringement.

And an elated Rotich spoke of his big joy in winning his first championship medal in Doha.

"I have been praying to God to remember me during races. It has been a painful experience for me, making the team on many occasions but not contributing any medals to the squad. Today I am very happy. I thank Athletics Kenya for having faith in me that one day I will be on the podium. That day has finally come," the two-lap runner told Nation Sport in Doha on Tuesday.

MOVE TO 1500M

Rotich dedicated the medal to his family, Athletics Kenya and his manager.

"I thank God for the far he has brought me. It has been a long season for me. Athletics Kenya, my family and my management camp Golazo Sports have done a lot of work to enable me reach where I am today, and I dedicate this medal to them," he said.

Rotich said he would continue competing in 800m races, but hinted at competing in the 1500m at the Olympics. The athlete said he took a cautious approach to the final, particularly in the second lap in which he delayed his reaction until the last 200m to go before going all out to take bronze.

"I was avoiding risking an injury, but when I reached the second lap, I decided to throw everything at my opponents," he said.

Other members of Kenya's 800m squad who travelled to Doha, Ngeno Kipngetich and Emmanuel Korir, did not qualify for the final in Sunday's semi-finals.