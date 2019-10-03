South Africa: Zuma Cost Taxpayers Less Than Two Former Presidents

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Former President Jacob Zuma attends the inauguration for Kwa-Zulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. He is flanked by the Speaker of KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce and KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Speaker, Mluleki Ndobe.
2 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

More than R59m has been spent on former presidents and their deputies since the start of the 2016/17 financial year - a bill footed by South African taxpayers.

Jacob Zuma, whose presidency came to an end after his resignation in February 2018, cost taxpayers slightly more than R6.5m after FW de Klerk's R5.6m bill.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe racked up the largest bill at just under R17m. Motlanthe was president for just under eight months between September 2008 and May 2009 following Thabo Mbeki's recall.

Over the last three years, R59 472 109.98 has been spent on travel, accommodation and security for the former first citizens and their deputies.

This information was revealed on Wednesday by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in response to a question from DA MP Leon Schreiber.

Mbeki and his spouse have cost taxpayers R13.7m since the 2016/17 financial year.

Baleka Mbete, who was the deputy president under Motlanthe, cost taxpayers around R5.4m, while R6.7m was spent on former deputy president Pumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.