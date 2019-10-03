Nigeria: Osimhen Scores Against Chelsea, Liverpool Win Seven-Goal Thriller

Photo: Pixabay
Soccer goal
2 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The UEFA Champions League provided more excitement on Wednesday night as the matchday 2 fixtures were concluded.

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, scored his first Champions League goal in Wednesday's clash between Lille and Chelsea.

After failing to find the target on his debut - in the 3-0 defeat to Ajax - the 20-year-old was handed a starting role against Frank Lampard's men at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Fortunately, he justified Christophe Galtier's decision by putting his team on level terms after Tammy Abraham had put the English side ahead.

However it was Chelsea that had the last laugh as Willian got the winning goal for the Blues late in the second half.

Elsewhere, Barcelona came back from a goal down to defeat Inter 2-1 in their second group game at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. A Luis Suarez brace in the second half cancelled out Latauro Martinez early goal in the first half.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

