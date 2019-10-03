Ghana: NPP to Compensate Losers of Parliamentary Primaries in 2021 If...

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed plans to compensate aspirants who lost in the just ended parliamentary elections.

The party indicated that the failed parliamentary candidates would be appointed in 2021 to positions if the NPP is re-elected in the 2020 general election.

Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, disclosed the plan when he encouraged aspirants of the Tamale North Constituency to accept the outcome of the primaries and rally behind the party and the victors to campaign vigorously to win the 2020 elections.

"By the end of the day the one who will win gets more votes, it's going to be a win for the party, there won't be a loser, we are calling on the other aspirants who will not make it to support and assist the candidates, thank God we are in power definitely in governance, there are a lot of positions that some of them will be given.

"Sometimes they may not call you honourable Member of Parliament (MP) but where you will be appointed will be a very responsible position that you can use to empower Ghanaians and I will advise the losers not to be disgruntled but join forces with those who won to team up and work together to win power for the NPP, they can be put in high profile positions in 2021.

"Supporters, well wishers and faithful of the losing aspirants not to be perturbed because the party will never leave their candidates desolated but bring them on board in the forward march of the party in 2021 and beyond, I will plead with those who will sit on the fence to rethink their decision.

"Our party members, supporters, well wishers and faithful should remain resolute, the one who will win, they shouldn't be perturbed, we will see where we will fix them," Mr Saeed assured. -starrfmonline.com