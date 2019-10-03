Ghana: Purc Announces Upward Adjustment in Utility Tarrif

2 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Tuesday announced a 5.94 per cent increase on electricity tariff and 2.22 per cent on water tariffs across board for all customers effective October 1, 2019.

The upward adjustment of electricity and water is for the fourth quarter 2019 which is from October-December 2019.

A statement signed and copied the Ghanaian Times by Mrs Mami Dufie Ofori, Executive Secretary, PURC said, the upward adjustment was done in line with the Automatic Adjustment Formula (AFF), a tariff mechanism that seeks to track and incorporate movement in key determining factors to reflect the real cost of electricity and water quarterly.

In computing the AFF, the statement said the Ghana Cedi-US Dollar exchange rate, inflation, price of crude oil, fuel mix (natural gas and distillate fuel) were considered.

Other factors that were taken into account the Commission noted, were generation mix (hydro and thermal), power purchase cost, demand forecast and electricity cost- a major component in water production.

It continued "the Commission however reiterates its commitment to embark on effective tariff monitoring programme aimed at providing the end user improved quality service".

