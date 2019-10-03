Zimbabwe: Bosso's New Coach Makes Immediate Impression

Highlanders' new Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is making an immediate impression at the Bulawayo giants.

Yesterday, he brought in gritty Adrian Silla for Devine Mhindirira and the change saw his men turn on the power to beat Chicken Inn at Barbourfields.

After being found wanting in the middle of the park where enforcer Nqobizitha Masuku was fighting a lone battle, de Jongh countered that by throwing into the fray Silla.

The move paid dividends.

"I am very happy for Silla. He came in and really put some force.

"His physical game was good for us," said Jongh.

With Bosso now in control of midfield, it was a matter of time before they registered their first goal.

And, 20 seconds into the second half, that goal came from Brian Banda, whose thunderbolt found its target, giving goalkeeper Donovan Bernard no chance.

Before the hour mark, Prince Dube doubled the lead after he outpaced his marker, having been sent through by McClive Phiri.

And, with Bernard drawn out to narrow the angle, the Zimbabwe international lobbied the ball over the goalkeeper to register his 10th goal in 2019.

He now has four in league games, a single strike in a cup competition and five in national team colours.

"I told him (Dube) to wake up because he was asleep in the first half, he was dreaming, but in the second half he was a changed striker," said the Dutchman.

"He is a good striker and I told him that."

A dejected Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas conceded defeat.

"We were flat throughout the game. We had better ball possession, but didn't create any meaningful chances," he said.

"Our wing play was poor and in the second half, Bosso came all fired up and they deserved to win.

"They had the desire to win and it's well done to them."

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . 0