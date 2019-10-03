Zimbabwe: Conference Venue Upgrade On Course

3 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Cde Joel Biggie Matiza has said upgrading of the venue for the coming 18th National People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School is expected to be complete by mid-November.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Matiza said work is in progress and is confident that the conference will be a success.

"We are advancing and work is progressing as far as upgrading the venue to the party's expectations is concerned.

"We hope to be done with the upgrading exercise by mid-November.

"Preparatory work is ongoing and we are very optimistic that we will host this conference without any hitch," said Cde Matiza.

He highlighted that not much needs to be done except addressing water issues and additional boreholes are being drilled at the venue in that regard.

"The water issue needs to be addressed and the relevant authorities were engaged by the school before the venue was even confirmed, so extra boreholes are going to be drilled.

"We also want to address the issue of sewage reticulation and painting of facilities so that we do not leave the venue in a mess," said Cde Matiza.

The party has set up sub-committees for preparations, which include the technical team comprising directors from departments such as information and publicity, transport, administration, finance and economic development and commissariat.

The host province has also put in place sub-committees to ensure a successful conference.

