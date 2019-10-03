Zimbabwe: Court Orders Zifa to Pay Us$1,2m Debt

3 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

The High Court has granted an order compelling the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to pay back US$1,2 million to Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (potraz) borrowed to send the Warriors to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon in 2017.

High Court Judge Justice Owen Tagu granted the consent order.

ZIFA was given US$225 000 when the Warriors travelled to Guinea for an AFCON qualifying match and US$1 million for the tournament.

However, ZIFA had failed to settle the debt for the past three years despite demand by potraz.

Former ZIFA's president, Philip Chiyangwa, in his capacity as the then ZIFA board chairperson, executed an acknowledgement of debt in January 2017.

"The plaintiff's (POTRAZ) claim is based on an acknowledgement of debt executed by Phillip Chiyangwa in his capacity as the defendant's board chairman, and dated January 6, 2017. In terms of the document an amount of $1 225 000 together with interest at the rate of 5 percent per annum is payable to the plaintiff," read the court papers.

According to the acknowledgement of debt, ZIFA requested the loan to facilitate travel, accommodation and participation costs of the national soccer team at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

"The debtor shall pay the capital sum in 24 instalments of not less than US$46 666 the first of which is payable on or before February 28, 2017 with each subsequent instalment paid before the last day of every succeeding month," reads the document.

"All payments made by the debtor will be appropriated firstly towards payment of interest and lastly in reduction of the capital sum . . . if any single instalment is not paid strictly on due date thereof, then the creditor will have the right to claim payment of the full balance of the capital sum and interest on the outstanding amount."

ZIFA was obliged to clear the debt by January 1 this year.

potraz approached the High Court seeking a provisional order on US$1 million and US$225 000 with interest at the rate of five percent per annum from February 2017 to date, of full payment.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Debt
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Zimbabwe
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.